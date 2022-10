ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Ruby Mae Williams, 77, 124 Asmond Park Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.

Those wishing to express condolences may do so by visiting the residence from 2 to 7 p.m. daily and or calling the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.