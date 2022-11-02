 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruby Mae Williams -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Mae Williams will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in St. Matthews, with the Rev. John Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home. Masks are required at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

