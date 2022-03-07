 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruby M. Keitt -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mrs. Ruby M. Keitt, 88, of 500 Indian Road, Bowman, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence; however, condolences may also be expressed via telephone at the residence, at (803) 536-3384.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

