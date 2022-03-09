 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruby M. Keitt -- Bowman

Ruby M. Keitt

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby M. Keitt, 88, of 500 Indian Road, Bowman, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Keitt passed away on Saturday, March 5.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence; however, condolences may also be expressed via telephone at the residence at 803-536-3384.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

