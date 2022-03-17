Ruby Lee Brown -- Jamaica, N.Y.

JAMAICA, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Lee Brown, 82, of Jamaica, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away on Saturday, March 12,at Jamaica Hospital in Jamaica, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

