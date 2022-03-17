 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruby Lee Brown -- Jamaica, N.Y.

  • 0
Ruby Lee Brown

JAMAICA, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Lee Brown, 82, of Jamaica, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away on Saturday, March 12,at Jamaica Hospital in Jamaica, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News