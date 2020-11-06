Ruby Felder Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ruby "Beasay" Felder Brown, 64, of 1823 Whittaker Parkway, passed Oct. 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Garden Room, 1190 Orangeburg Mall Circle, with the Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens officiating.

Burial will be in Bethea Memorial Gardens in the Great Branch community.

Public visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of her daughter, 1207 Hampton Road, following COVID-19 guidelines or call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.