Ruby Douglas -- Cope
Ruby Douglas -- Cope

COPE -- Ruby Douglas of 210 Cotton Ave. died Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call the funeral home, The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

