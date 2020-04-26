Ruby 'Don' Bryant Summers -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMERON -- Ruby "Don" Bryant Summers, 93, of Cameron, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Don was the wife of the late Lt. Col. S.J."Sam" Summers.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, at Cameron Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Larry Williams officiating.

Don was born in Smackover, Arkansas, a daughter of the late George Bryant and Madge Eason Bryant. She was the retired office manager of American Oil Co. in Orangeburg. Don enjoyed her community and was an active member of Cameron Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Gaye Summers; granddaughter, Michelle Patterson (Barney); great-grandsons, Russell and Joey Bourgeois. She was predeceased by her son, S.J. "Jake" Summers IV.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96001, Washington D.C., 20090.

