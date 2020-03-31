Ruby Coleman -- Denmark
Ruby Coleman -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Ruby Coleman, 89, of 57 McCrae St., died Monday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary.

Friends may call at the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

