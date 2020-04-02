Ruby Coleman -- Denmark
Ruby Coleman

DENMARK – Private graveside services for Ruby Coleman, 89, of 57 McCrae St., Denmark, will be held at noon Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Ms. Coleman died Monday, March 30, at her residence.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.

Please follow all COVIDF-19 precautions.

