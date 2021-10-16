 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruby Browder Polin -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ruby Browder Polin -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruby Browder Polin

ORANGEBURG -- Ruby Browder Polin, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Polin was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late George H. Browder and the late Vera Rowell Benton. She loved people and watching NASCAR racing. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Paul Benton and her brother, Cecil Browder.

Survivors include her son, Ray “Ritchie” L. Polin Jr.; grandsons, Adam Polin, Zachary Polin; great-grandchildren, Madison Johnson, Ritter Polin, Elijah Polin; sisters, Beverly Brown (George), Sandra Youngs (Ted Russell) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 190 Knox Abbott Dr., Ste 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News