Ruby Browder Polin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ruby Browder Polin, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Polin was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late George H. Browder and the late Vera Rowell Benton. She loved people and watching NASCAR racing. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Paul Benton and her brother, Cecil Browder.

Survivors include her son, Ray “Ritchie” L. Polin Jr.; grandsons, Adam Polin, Zachary Polin; great-grandchildren, Madison Johnson, Ritter Polin, Elijah Polin; sisters, Beverly Brown (George), Sandra Youngs (Ted Russell) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 190 Knox Abbott Dr., Ste 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

