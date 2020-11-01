Ruby 'Beasay' Felder Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ruby "Beasay" Felder Brown, 64, of 1823 Whittaker Parkway, passed Oct. 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of her daughter, 1207 Hampton Road, following COVID_19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com