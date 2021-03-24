Ruby ‘Angel’ Drawdy -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ruby “Angel” Drawdy, 56, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 22, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

“Angel” was born Sept. 1, 1964, in Whiteville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Marion R. Henry and the late Linda F. Henry. Her “fur baby” Layla passed away with her as well. “Angel” was a wonderful person who loved life. She was an exceptional fiancée, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed.

Survivors include her fiancé, Ricky Hutto; sisters, Patricia Hoover of Cope and Paula McDaniel (Randall) of Orangeburg; nieces, Carolyn Woodruff (Shawne Guy), Robyn Hoover (C.J. Maxwell), Ashley Dyson (Francisco Aguayo), Crystal Nettles (Joshua) and Brandy Smith; six great-nieces; and six great-nephews.

