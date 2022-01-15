Rubielee Eulalieu Lawrence Addison -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mrs. Addison was born Rubielee Eulalieu Lawrence in Orangeburg on Sept. 28, 1932, to the Rev. Rufus Glenn Lawrence and his wife Bertha Lillian (Robinson), who died four months later.

The Rev. Lawrence then married Maude Haigler while Rubielee was still quite young. Miss Maude raised her in love. There were nine Lawrence children Mallalieu, Rufus Jr., Lillian, Amy, Dorothy, Rubielee, James Robert, Rayburne and Thomas.

Mrs. Addison met her husband, Clarence Addison, at S.C. State College, where he taught architecture. They were married on Dec. 23, 1961, by her father, the Rev. Lawrence, at Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as pastor. Rubielee participated in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the United Methodist Church, Claflin University, various community organizations, and she touched the lives of many as a teacher.

Rubielee was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Addison Sr. She is survived by her four children, Donna Michelle Addison of Acworth, Georgia, Clarence L.B. Addison Jr. of Atlanta, Maudré Rubye Addison of Charlotte and Kristye (Mark) Dudley of Dayton, Ohio; her brother, Rayburne Lawrence; and her beloved grandchildren, Chelsea and Paige Addison, Nova (Song) and Rocco (Brooke) Misite, Kaleigh and Mark Dudley II; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Addison put her family and her faith first.