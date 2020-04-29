Rubell Kelly
BOWMAN -- Rubell Kelly, 82, of Bowman, passed away April 28, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Services will be announced at a later time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

