Rubell Kelly -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Rubell Kelly, 82, of Bowman, passed away on April 28, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark UM Church Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

