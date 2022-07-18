 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roy Wilson Smoak

  • 0

ELLOREE -- Roy W. Smoak, 66, of Elloree, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Mizpah Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation after service.

Officiating will be the Rev. Todd Horton.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Mizpah Baptist Church, 1088, Col. Thompson Highway, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

He was married to Marie Geddings Smith. He was employed at Pioneer Farm Equipment for a number of years.

Survivors include his daughter Daniell, sisters Linda Griffin (Bruce), Christine Ayers and Ann Rickenbacker, all of Elloree; and friends Dukes of St. George, B.J. Smith of Elloree; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Fogle-Hungerpiller is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News