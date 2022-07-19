Roy Wilson Smith

ELLOREE -- Roy W. Smith, 66, of Elloree, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Mizpah Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation after service.

Officiating will be the Rev. Todd Horton.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Mizpah Baptist Church, 1088 Colonel Thompson Highway, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Roy was born in Lone Star, a son of the late Ray Wilson Smith and Marie Geddings Smith. He was employed at Pioneer Farm Equipment for a number of years and then opened Smith Tractor Company.

Survivors include his daughter Daniell, sisters Linda Griffin (Bruce), Christine Ayers and Ann Rickenbacker, all of Elloree; Francis Dukes of St. George, and B.J. Smith of Elloree; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Fogle-Hungerpiller is in charge of arrangements.