April 6, 1944 - April 12, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Roy Roxy Dickson, 79, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, at The Methodist Oaks.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC.

Roy was born in Orangeburg on April 6, 1944. After starting his career in the travel industry, he saw the world before returning to his hometown, where he would become an active member of the community. He continued his career in food service at Food Lion and The Methodist Oaks, and was most recently employed by Lanier & Burroughs. Roy was a member of First Presbyterian Church and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand.

He had style and charm and was always the best dressed in the room. He loved life, coffee, and French desserts - but most of all, he treasured shared laughter with family and friends. Roy will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Vernease Dickson. He is survived by sister, Nan (Charles) Brown; sister, Rebecca (Dan) Parrott; nephew, Randy (Cheryl) Brown; niece, Melissa (Curtis) Cain; niece, Sheila (John) Ellis; many great-nieces and nephews,; and friends who were more like family, Lewis and Gaye Lanier, Angela Burroughs and family, Kyle and Suzanna Crabb, Ross and Meg Oakley and family, and Shane Burroughs and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Into the Mouths of Babes, 1721 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29118, a charity close to Roy's heart (intothemouthsofbabes.org).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com; or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.