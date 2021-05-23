 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy Lee Adams Sr. -- Belle Glade, Fla.
0 comments

Roy Lee Adams Sr. -- Belle Glade, Fla.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roy Lee Adams Sr.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- Roy Lee Adams Sr., of Belle Glade, and formerly of Elloree, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Butts Memorial Chapel in Belle Glade.

Mr. Adams was the son of the late Burley and Connie Adams of Elloree.

Online condolences may be made at www.ButtsMemorialChapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News