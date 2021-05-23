Roy Lee Adams Sr. -- Belle Glade, Fla.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- Roy Lee Adams Sr., of Belle Glade, and formerly of Elloree, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Butts Memorial Chapel in Belle Glade.

Mr. Adams was the son of the late Burley and Connie Adams of Elloree.

Online condolences may be made at www.ButtsMemorialChapel.com