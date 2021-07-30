 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy L. Gloster -- Denmark
0 comments

Roy L. Gloster -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Roy L. Gloster, of Denmark, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the New Memorial Cemetery, Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News