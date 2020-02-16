Roy Kitt -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Roy Kitt, 89, of 944 Laval Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

