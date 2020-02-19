Roy Keitt Jr. -- Santee
Roy Keitt Jr. -- Santee

Roy Keitt Jr.

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Roy Keitt Jr., 89, of 944 Laval Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, 320 Mount Olive Road, Santee, with Rev. Lonnie J. Robinson III, the pastor, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Dantzler Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

