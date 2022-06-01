Roy Gene Rutland -- Norway

NORWAY -- Roy Gene Rutland, 61, of Norway passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. June 4, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ken Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Rutland was born in Orangeburg County, a son of Shelby Davis Rutland and the late Leroy John Rutland. Roy enjoyed making people laugh; he never met a stranger. He and his good friend James would talk for hours about nothing.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian Hallman Rutland; a son, Jason Rutland (Andrea Beason); grandchildren, Daniel Gene Rutland and Brianna Marie Rutland of the home; step-grandson, Kaleb Page; brothers Stephen (Janice) Rutland, Michael (Stacie) Rutland, Keith (Christy) Rutland and Kevin Rutland; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Rutland was predeceased by a son, Brian John Rutland.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St., Charleston, SC 29401.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.