Roy Gates -- St. Matthews

St. MATTHEWS -- Roy Gates, 74, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Gates Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Pond House, 200 Coulter Road, St. Matthews, S.C. 29135.
Mr. Roy was born on March 28, 1946, in Charleston. He was the son of the late R.J. Gates and the late Mary Davis Gates. He was retired from Orangeburg County. Mr. Roy was the former owner of Gates Salvage and Used Cars. He loved fishing, old cars and hunting.
He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Carn.
Survivors include his wife, Edith Rast Gates of the home; daughter, Juanita Tyson (Ronnie) of St. Matthews; son, James David Gates (Christie) of St. Matthews; daughter, Melinda Herndon of St. Matthews; brother, Jerry Gates (Gloria) of St. Matthews; 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three nieces and nephews, Tony, Parrish, Marlin and two fur babies, Tinker and Hollie.
