BAMBERG -- Roy Davis Jr., 75 of Bamberg, passed on July 26,2022, in Columbus, Georgia. His funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Thankful Baptist Church, Bamberg. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2nd from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Carroll Mortuary Bamberg Chapel.

The family and funeral home ask for all to wear masks during services and visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary.