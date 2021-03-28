 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy Davis -- Santee
0 comments

Roy Davis -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE-- Mr. Roy Davis, 59, of 2359 Bass Drive, Santee, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on March 26, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call the

funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News