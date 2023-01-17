Roy Alfred Chandler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Roy Alfred Chandler, 90, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Calhoun County, with the Rev. Karl Coke officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Roy was a long time member of Andrew Chapel where he sang in the choir and served as a trustee and on other committees for many years.

He was born on a small farm in Sumter County on October 14, 1932, to the late Harry Mathis Chandler, Sr. and the late Annie Lou Simpson Chandler.

Roy graduated from Edmunds High in Sumter in 1950, where he was a member of FFA. He then began what would become a 30-year career working for S. H. Kress & Co., culminating with retirement as a top executive. While working for Kress, Roy joined the S.C. National Guard and continued serving in the Kansas National Guard where he obtained an Honorable Discharge as a sergeant after 7.5 years. After retiring in 1980, Roy began a five-year stint as national sales manager for a hosiery manufacturer in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1985, Virginia and Roy moved to St. Matthews, purchased The Ferse 5 & 10 store in Orangeburg and enjoyed many successful years of business until selling the store in 2016.

Roy is survived by a sister, Carol Chandler Robertson, and numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Mrs. Lula Wannamaker. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia Althea McCants Chandler; brothers, Harry Mathis Chandler, Jr. and Joe David Chandler; sisters, Dorothy Chandler Duda and Frances Chandler Prescott; and brother-in-law, Marion "Mac" McCants.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the many friends, neighbors, and Grovepark Hospice for the loving care they provided Roy in the last few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea, SC, 29160 or For the Love of a Paw, P. O. Box 3, Elloree, SC 29047 or the organization of your choosing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868