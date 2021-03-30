SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Roy "8 9" Davis, 59, of 2359 Bass Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the the Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.