 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy ‘8 9’ Davis
0 comments

Roy ‘8 9’ Davis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
033021 ong Roy Davis

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Roy "8 9" Davis, 59, of 2359 Bass Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the the Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee. Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News