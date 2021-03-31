Roy '8 9' Davis -- Santee

SANTEE -- On Friday, March 26, 2021, Roy "8 9" Davis, 59, answered his call for eternal life. He was born to the late Mr. Laco Davis and the late Mrs. Ruby Mae Fogle Davis on Sept. 22, 1961.
Roy enjoyed life to the fullest and marched to the beat of his own drum. He never met a stranger and would give anyone the last of whatever he possessed. To know Roy was to love him. He was always the life of family gatherings and any party. There was never a dull moment when he was around.
Roy was predeceased by his loving parents, Mr. Laco Davis and Mrs. Ruby Mae Fogle Davis; brothers, Mr. Harry and Lacell Davis; grandparents, Ms. Rochelle Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Bookerte Waymer; and two nephews, Mr. Michael Gilmore and Mr. John McCord.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are his five siblings, Annie (Roosevelt) Gilmore, Roscoe (Connie) Davis, Rose (James) Wilder, John Davis and Rickey Mae (James) Council; sister-in-law, Alean Davis; six aunts, Rachel Gillard, Bertha Spann, Joann Glover, Eva Mae Waymer, Daisy Glover and Alice Horton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Davis will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 31, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee.
Masks will be required for persons attending the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.