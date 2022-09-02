 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roxie Bell Staley Cobbs -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Roxie Bell Staley Cobbs

ORANGEBURG -- Roxie Bell Staley Cobbs, 85, of 715 Dash St., Orangeburg, died Aug. 29, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s legacy 25 years after her tragic death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News