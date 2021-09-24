Roxie Ann Baker -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Roxie Ann Baker, 68, of 130 Stoneman Drive, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Samaria Baptist Church, Springfield.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel Chapel, Neeses.
Family will receive friends at 215 Columbia Road, Wagener. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting the residence and/or attending the service.
Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
