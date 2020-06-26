Rosevelt Tomlin Jr. -- Sumter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMTER -- Mr. Rosevelt Tomlin Jr., 55, of 48 Gable Court, Sumter, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

