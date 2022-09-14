Rosetta Kitt -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for Rosetta Kitt of St. George will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Jerusalem baptist Church in St. George, with the Rev. Randy Simmons officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery in of St. George.
Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Online condolences may be submitted at https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.stevensfh.net&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=k38nA1kjAbzXxpSwkKrYkAR1TDSo2RmpE7N2IE56Yjc&m=wTksqaE9JtaC3kwhr238kDeeDd5FYBtnSMYrTuDQvJU58i_kd_pKRXtl208TJbFi&s=kMW-_kLqqj5Cw-AndWqrczfPdjf6ad65dGOFyGF5vHk&e= .