Rosemary Simms Singletary -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Rosemary Simms Singletary, 79, of Holly Hill, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 2, 1942, in Baltimore, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Malcolm Austin Simms and Mary Muller Simms. Rosemary was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church of Santee, and was a founding member of the Potpourri Garden Club. The Meals on Wheels outreach program in the Greater Holly Hill communities was founded and started by Rosemary. She also served and supported the local Boy Scout group during her son's scouting years. She was a proud graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Annapolis, Maryland, and Charleston Southern University in North Charleston. For several years, Rosemary owned and operated her own court reporting business in Holly Hill.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, George Arnold Singletary of Holly Hill; son, George Matthew Singletary (Jenny) of Holly Hill. She was “Nonna” to her beloved grandchildren, Laura Ashlyn Singletary and George Bennett Singletary. Rosemary is survived by her sister-in-law, Katharine Hallambauer of Maryland; niece, Teresa Jayne Daniels of Maryland; nephew, Michael Joseph Simms of Maryland; and great-nephew, Ryan Graydon Daniels of Maryland. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Malcolm Austin Simms Jr.

Rosemary never met a stranger and was the life of each party she attended. She loved visiting friends, sharing a glass of wine, reminiscing about old stories and enjoying the pleasure of laughter with friends. She loved her family and valued every moment they shared. Her grandchildren, Laura and Ben Singletary, were treasures sent to her from God. She spent years loving and cherishing every play date with Laura and Ben. They spent hours together making tents, playing dress up, card games, and scrabble. “Nonna” shared her love for life and God with Laura and Ben during every moment together.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 19. Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by visitation and funeral mass beginning at 3 p.m. at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Santee. Burial will be in Holly Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosemary's memory may be sent to Saint Ann Catholic Church of Santee, P.O. Box 250, Santee, SC 29142, or charity of one's own choice. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).