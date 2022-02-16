 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosella ‘Jeff’ Wright -- North

Rosella ‘Jeff’ Wright

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Rosella “Jeff” Wright, 79, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery in North.

Mrs. Wright passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, at her residence.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.

