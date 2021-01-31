 Skip to main content
Rosebud Brailey -- Bamberg
Rosebud Brailey -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Rosebud Brailey, 83, of Bamberg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her niece, Jean F. Gilyard, at (803) 614-2006 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

