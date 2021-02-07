Rosebud Alston Brailey -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rosebud Alston Brailey, 83, of Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Apostle Drayton Gilyard is officiating.

Mrs. Brailey passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.