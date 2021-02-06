Rosebud A. Brailey -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rosebud Brailey, 83, of Bamberg, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

She was born June 30, 1937, in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Brailey passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

