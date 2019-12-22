ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Rose Mary Rush Murray, 64, of 815 Nance St., Orangeburg, passed Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2019, at her residence, following an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, with Father Wilbroad Mwape, priest, officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Online condolences may be mae to Betha111@aol.com
Friends may call at Bethea's Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Murray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.