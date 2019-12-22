{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Murray

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Rose Mary Rush Murray, 64, of 815 Nance St., Orangeburg, passed Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2019, at her residence, following an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, with Father Wilbroad Mwape, priest, officiating.

Online condolences may be mae to Betha111@aol.com

Friends may call at Bethea's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Murray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments