CORDOVA -- Rose Marie “Mickey” Hughes, 71, of Cordova, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Billy Williams officiating. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Scottie Scott, Tommy Scott, Brian Axson, Stephen Axson, Timmy Weeks and Terry Weeks.
Mrs. Rose Marie was born March 2, 1948, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Benton and the late Marie Griffis Benton.
Survivors include her companion, Paul Dunn of Cordova; two sons, Stabler Thane and Trinnia Inabinet of Orangeburg, and Toby Inabinet of Orangeburg; stepson, Timmy and Marcie Hughes of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Sheenia and Corey Marshal, Santana and Michael Wingard, and Kevin Inabinet, all of Orangeburg; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred and Pat Benton; two sisters, Jean Milhouse, and Tommie Scott and Eddie Bonnette, all of Cordova; a half-brother, Shan Benton of St. Matthews; and a half-sister, Tomette Benton of St. Matthews.
Memorials may be sent to Prisma Health Richland Hospice, 14 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Orangeburg.
Friends may call at Thompson Funeral Home Inc, Orangeburg.
