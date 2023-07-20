BRANCHVILLE -- Rose Maree Easterlin Bunton, 91, of Branchville, South Carolina, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and was gathered to her people on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Rose Maree was born on August 31, 1931, a daughter ofthe late Mr. David William and Mrs. Mopsie Weathers Easterlin. She was the valedictorian of her class at Branchville High School and attended business school in Charleston. She was the widow of Raymond Avney "Abbie" Bunton Sr. to whom she was married for 48 years.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Bowman Southern Methodist Church, Bowman, SC, with the Rev. Dr. Dan Thigpen officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be William Metts, David Metts, Philip Kemmerlin, Robert Crates, Bill Metts, and Lucas Antley. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Bunton was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Rose loved her Saviour, and she and Abbie raised their family in the "nurture and admonition of the Lord." Rose was a lifelong member of the community and was a charter member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities including greeter, memorial fund manager, Sunday school teacher, and nursery worker. She was blessed to be a member of the Gladys Weathers Missionary Society. Mrs. Bunton was retired from the South Carolina Forestry Commission. She enjoyed working in her yard and cheering for those Clemson Tigers.

Rose is survived by her four children, Jill (George) Kemmerlin, Jan (Bobby) Crates, Ray (Robin) Bunton and Bonnie (Randy) Antley. Her grandchildren are Philip Kemmerlin, Abby Green, Annabel Bunton, Robert Crates, Evan (Erin) Antley, Adam (Lindsey) Antley, Lucas Antley, and Caroline Antley. Her great-grands are Lily and Hailey Kemmerlin, and Brayden Grayce, Easton and Graham Antley. She is also survived by her dear aunt, Sue Weathers Shuler.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Bunton is predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Dannie Wiles and Billie Kae and Alton Metts.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bowman Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Bowman, SC 29018, or Boys Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108. The family would like to offer a special acknowledgement of the following: Mrs. Thomasena Gant and employees of The Oaks of Mt. Pleasant, Tara Parker and Gentiva Hospice, members of her missionary society, Mr. Herbie Witherspoon, and Ms. Marilyn Berry. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ott Funeral Home, Branchville, South Carolina. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com