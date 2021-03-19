Rose L. Moorer Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside for Ms. Rose L. Moorer Felder will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Bethea's Memorial Gardens, Macedonia Road, Orangeburg.
There will be no viewing at the cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. The service will be available virtually from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Facebook page.
