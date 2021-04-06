 Skip to main content
Rose Jenkins -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Rose Jenkins, 74, of 374 Wade Court, died April 5, 2021, at Pruitt Health following after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

