Rose Jenkins -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Rose Jenkins, 74, of 374 Wade Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Jenkins died April 5 at Pruitt Health following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

