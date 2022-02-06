Rose Herbert Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG-- Rose Herbert Berry, 96, widow of Richard Bruce Berry, died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

An announcement of plans for a memorial service will be forthcoming.

Born in Orangeburg to Mary Bennett Herbert and Walter C. Herbert, she lived most of her life in Orangeburg, living briefly in Tennessee and later in the state of Washington.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Albert M. Herbert; a sister, Arnette H. Culler; and her oldest son, Bruce Berry Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth. Survivors include two sons, David H. Berry and wife Janet, and C. Clifford Berry and wife Donna. Also surviving are six grandchildren, David H. Berry Jr., Kathryn B. Shaw (Jimmie Lee), Austin Berry, Jennifer K. Long (Andrew), Raina C. Abbot (Chad) and Rachel Berry. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Charles Long, Adam Long, her namesake, Ellen Rose Shaw, Elizabeth Townsend Shaw, Ruby Abbott, Phoenix Abbott; as well as a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Polin.

Educated in the city schools in Orangeburg, she graduated cum laude from Winthrop College with a business degree. Along with rearing her three sons, she worked for all but three years up to retirement. At the time of her retirement at age 60, she was serving as the vice president for business affairs at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and was the first female vice president for business affairs in the technical education state system. She was one of the first three employees of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, before there was a building, and was very enthusiastic about bringing such opportunities to Orangeburg.

Retiring early, as did her husband, they were very fortunate to have many years (and 62 years of marriage) to travel and enjoy their family and their mountain home.

If desired, memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to The Oaks – Hourly Employees Special Fund.

