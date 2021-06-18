 Skip to main content
Rose Butler -- Orangeburg
Rose Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Rose Butler, 58, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Dorothy Fine, 644 Bleakley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

