Rose A. Boneparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Rose A. Boneparte of Orangeburg will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Boneparte will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Boneparte passed Wednesday, Nov. 10, after an extended illness.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited guests at 2033 New Wilkinson Ave. following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.