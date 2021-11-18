Rose A. Boneparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Rose A. Boneparte of Orangeburg will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. H.S. Capers, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Boneparte will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Boneparte passed Wednesday, Nov. 10, after an extended illness.
Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.
The family will be accepting limited guests at 2033 New Wilkinson Ave. following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.