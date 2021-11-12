 Skip to main content
Rose A. Boneparte -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Rose A. Boneparte passed Nov. 10, 2021, after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced late by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited guests at 2033 New Wilkinson Ave. following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

