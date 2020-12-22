 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr. -- Columbia
0 comments

Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr. -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr., 84, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews.

Mr. Cheeseboro passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, at Rice Estates Assisted Living Facility of Columbia.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 22, at the funeral home. COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during graveside services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News