Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr., 84, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews.
Mr. Cheeseboro passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, at Rice Estates Assisted Living Facility of Columbia.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 22, at the funeral home. COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during graveside services.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
