Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Roscoe Cheeseboro Jr., 84, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 22, at the funeral home. COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during graveside services.